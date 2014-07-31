graphic via shutterstock.com
Wages flat yet cost of living continues to go up… who has the money to eat out often? It’s much cheaper to make burgers at home and they taste better too. If I’m going out I’ll buy something more difficult to make at home.
I haven’t eaten in a fast food restaurant for over a decade with the exception of a local chain here in the Pacific NW, Burgerville which does make a good burger. I can’t even go into a McDonalds because of the smell. I do eat out a lot even though I am a very good cook simply because it’s hard to cook for one person. I fixed some really good cabbage rolls the other day but ended up feeding half of them to the garbage disposal. I was really sad when our local Chinese restaurant closed, they had some great food.
I also cook for one Ron, agreed, it’s not easy. Let’s say I have plenty of left overs when I do cook. I do make a batch of chicken or pork and vary meals through the week.
Plus, it’s not like I don’t eat out about three times, or more if you include lunch, a week. I have Subway for lunch about three or four times a month, get a good salad from Wendy’s or Villiage Inn once or twice a week, etc. Plus, there is a few local restaurants, one a pizza place, and another that makes a good steak and a reasonable price I get a few times a month for dinners.
I have to join the cooking for one club also. Although I often make extra of my grandkids favorites, I still wind up freezing a lot quite often. I like to freeze up things like stew and lasagna, etc for days I am too busy to cook.
I eat out with friends, but we don’t go to fast food places. The closest I come to fast food is like Ron…Chinese.
I would guess that these ups and downs are cyclical based more on time of year than on menu trends or item costs.
When school resumes and fall and winter sets in, more people will be studying, working and going to school and after school activities will keep parents too busy to grocery shop.
