An All-Encompassing ‘Little’ Poem

As I have often mentioned – and shared his poems with you – I have a friend who…

Can say in one verse, or stanza

The truth in abbondanza

Give him an entire poem to compose

And he will of all issues dispose

Well, that takes care of my poetic prowess – even had to resort to a foreign language to make things rhyme.

Not so with my friend, “the poet,” who in a few stanzas can cover every aspect of the current political waterfront (wasteland is a better word):

Foreign policy, trade, free press, climate change, Russia (interference in our elections, collusion, obstruction of justice), immigration, border security (that big, beautiful wall Mexico is going to pay for), our taxes, “his” income taxes, infrastructure, regulations, dishonesty, nepotism, hypocrisy, boorishness, corruption, moral turpitude, (un)patriotism…it is all there, in one 577-word little poem:

Trump and I have different points of view

Here are just some that I offer to you

I think Guantanamo should go

But Trump keeps saying no

To leave the TPP was in my eyes a bad play

But Trump just signed it away

From what I read, NAFTA is a win-win

But Trump says it’s unfair and we shouldn’t be in

I thought Obama care wasn’t perfect but overall fair

But Trump said he’d cancel it for a better plan: but nothing is there

I believe recognizing Jerusalem wasn’t the best peacemaking way

But Trump did it anyway

I supported the Paris Climate Accord

But Trump said the USA just couldn’t afford

I could accept a cut in corporate tax: but the rich should pay their fair shares

But Trump has just slashed and burned: the cuts are good for the rich and their heirs

I believe in the free press’s mandate to uncover the truth and critique those at the top

But Trump just calls it “fake news”: except for his ideologue friends at Fox

I believed the Russians did meddle in the election and await every detail

But Trump does his best to distract the process: he wants it to fail

I believe in the security of our borders and we have systems in place

But Trump wants his beautiful Wall: but it’s never going to make us perfectly safe

I believe regulations should be fair and be in place for our protection

But Trump just lets everyone do as they please: I feel we need a correction

I believe the USA needs infrastructure up-grades: like Ike did and gas taxes he did raise

But Trump just talks of privatizing all with little government funds in: as a first phase

I believe in respecting the President: I want an honest one for whom to be proud

But Trump rattles on: brags, lies, insults and blames others: so, I boo him out loud

I believe the USA needs an effective executive to keep the government running smoothly

But Trump just bumbles chaotically along: he confuses his staff: he handles them rudely

I believe experienced diplomats should handle foreign policy: with an adult at top

But Trump has cleaned out the house: he erratically dictates policies in starts and stops

I believe immigrants strengthen our nation: we should have their talent and energy at play

But Trump has thrown the whole system into disarray: his clear message is: stay away!

I believe America should speak with one voice: otherwise repercussions can be stark

But Trump has no messaging discipline: it’s early morning tweets and off-script remarks

I believe he should release his tax returns as promised: it would be a move real sane

But Trump has not: so, suspicions of money laundering and outside influence remain

I believe his nepotism and non-divesting his business interests smells to me unfair

But Trump still benefits from his private empire: clearly there’s something illegal there

Finally, I believe he’s not a true Evangelical: despite his anti-abortion stands and such

But Trump, despite multiple violations of moral turpitude: just continues to say as much

I believe his vicious attacks on American institutions like the FBI are unpatriotic

But Trump just increases their severity as he circles his wagons with words toxic

I believe at the end of the day, Trump will dig his own grave

But Trump just huffs and puffs: his troubles are real: they won’t go away