Do President and Mrs. Obama need cheese to go with their recent whine?

First, from ABC News:

“Obama was asked specifically during a news conference whether his former secretary of state lost because of Russia’s reported hacking of the Democratic Party and Clinton campaign computer servers. The president pivoted on that question, and instead lobbed a critique of the media. He said he found the coverage of Clinton “troubling.” “I think she’s worked tirelessly on behalf of the American people and I don’t think she was treated fairly during the election, I think the coverage of her — and the issues — was troubling,” he said.”

Whoever told President Obama that life is supposed to be fair – and that media members are supposed to report on whatever a politician wants them to report on – lied to him.

Then there is this gem coming from Mrs. Obama:

“In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey, first lady Michelle Obama says her husband achieved the “hope” his campaign promised, contrasting President Obama’s administration with the incoming Donald Trump administration. “Everything — the [2008] election was all about hope,” Winfrey asks the first lady. “Do you think this administration achieved that?” “I do,” Obama says. “Because we feel the difference now. See, now, we’re feeling what not having hope feels like.” The interview is part of a special on the first lady set to air Monday on CBS and Winfrey’s OWN channel.”

In response to Mrs. Obama’s lack of hope, New Orleans talks-show host Jeff Crouere has this to say:

“Not surprisingly, many elite liberals in Hollywood and along the East Coast share Mrs. Obama’s pessimistic view about the future; however, they only have themselves to blame. If their policies truly delivered genuine hope, good jobs and a strong economy, voters would have easily elected Hillary Clinton to continue the Obama agenda. Instead the American people voted for authentic “hope and change.” Trump only won because so many Americans have felt hopeless. Now, hope among average Americans is on the comeback trail due to Trump’s victory.”

Meanwhile, the anti-Trump Left continue to hyperventilate about what Russian hackers might have done in connection to Trump’s victory, while overlooking the fact that the alleged hacking by Russians was bipartisan.

From Roll Call: “Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said his campaign account was hacked by Russia earlier this year and that Russia should be punished for interfering in U.S. elections.”

From the Wall Street Journal: “Russian hackers tried to penetrate the computer networks of the Republican National Committee, using the same techniques that allowed them to infiltrate its Democratic counterpart, according to U.S. officials who have been briefed on the attempted intrusion.”

Then there is this bombshell that refutes the Left-wing hyperventilating:



“Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied Thursday that hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta were stolen and passed to his organization by Russian state actors.”

The Daily Mail elaborates:



Of course the anti-Trump Left are still ranting about Russians, because it is unbearable for them to learn that the leaks to Wikileaks came from disgruntled American Democrats.

Perhaps Boris Badenov can deliver some cheese to the anti-Trump Left.



Click here for reuse options!