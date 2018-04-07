Posted by KP on Apr 7, 2018 in At TMV |

DINOSAUR OF THE MONTH

From the Dino club: Spinosaurus was the biggest of _all_ carnivorous dinosaurs; larger than T-Rex and Giganotosaurus. It lived in the Cretaceous period, about one hundred million years ago. It hung out in the swamps of North Africa (no known political affiliation). Most of it’s time was spent cruising the water rather than terrifying dry land. This quirky doode had a small pelvis, short hind legs and soft vertebrae in it’s tail. It had six or seven very sharp teeth on both sides of the upper jaw and another dozen teeth behind them. It probably ate mostly fish and picked at dead critters.

Spinosaurus lived around Egypt and Morocco but the difficult environment of the Sahara makes it tough to find more fossils. Scientist think the big guy may have used his tail sticking out of the water as a warning sign to folks in the wrong place. The tail was a sign to back off lest they wanted a fight.

Most didn’t want to mess with this giant splashy creature.

