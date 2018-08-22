Posted by David Robertson on Aug 22, 2018 in Politics |

Democratic Party Promoting Hate

The Democratic Party is losing members because of the hate within. That is the gist of Karin McQuillan’s commentary Nice Ladies Leaving the Democratic Party.

Here are excerpts:

Democrats are leaving their party more in sorrow than in anger, but leaving it they are, sickened by the Democratic Party’s hard left turn. Tens of thousands are telling their stories on the #walkaway movement’s public Facebook page. Their YouTube videos are a fascinating window into the innermost thoughts of kind, thoughtful people across America — all former Democrats. My personal favorites are what I call ‘nice ladies driven away by Democrat hate.’ During and after the election, many women stopped buying what the Dems are selling. They come from every generation, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, and region of America. . . Bottom line: these nice, normal women don’t feel comfortable being members of a club full of haters.

. . . and . . .

The women from all generations speaking out through the #walkaway movement are splendidly patriotic. They are rejecting the Democratic Party because the party is rejecting America. I am in love with these women’s voices. It is heartening to witness people defying the Democrats’ thought police, doing their own research, thinking for themselves. They are standing up for free speech by speaking out. It takes courage. Many have paid the harsh price of friends and family turning on them. They are motivated by love of America.

Its promotion of hate isn’t the Democratic Party’s only flaw.

Way too many Democrats have swallowed hook-line-and-sinker the falsehood that mankind alone causes climate change. Hence, they demonstrate illiteracy when it comes to natural history.

Way too many Democrats expect a non-existing free lunch such as Medicare for all. Medicare is already in a financial hole, and Democrats want to dig the hole deeper.

How else is the Democratic Party flawed? Let me count the ways.

Oh, wait. A sonnet has only fourteen lines.



Never mind.