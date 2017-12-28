Posted by Clay Jones on Dec 27, 2017 in Cartoons, Politics, Russia |

Defected Deflect (Cartoon and Column)

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani said he knew the FBI planned to review more emails tied to Hillary Clinton before FBI Director James Comey publicly announced that was what they were doing. Basically, he claimed the FBI LEAKED information to the Trump campaign, and he was proud of it.

Giuliani said agents of the bureau were frustrated and outraged with how the investigation into Clinton’s emails was handled. Two days before Comey’s announcement, Rudy teased that Trump’s campaign had a “couple of surprises left.”

Giuliani told Fox & Friends, “I did nothing to get it out, I had no role in it. Did I hear about it? You’re darn right I heard about it, and I can’t even repeat the language that I heard from the former FBI agents.”

Now, the very same FBI that employed those “outraged” agents and had leaked to the Trump campaign is being attacked by Trump, Republicans in Congress, and the sycophants on Fox News. If you listen to these people you’d get the idea the FBI is a bunch of Birkenstock-pussy hat-wearing, Hillary voting, reeking of Patchouli funk bohemians.

Comey’s announcement that the FBI was reopening the case against her, and without revealing that Trump was also under investigation, is largely credited with helping Trump win the election. After he became president, Trump fired Comey for investigating his former National Security Advisor and friend Michael Flynn, his campaign’s ties to Russia, and also for not declaring his loyalty to Trump. There are repercussions for not eating the meatloaf.

Trump has accused the FBI, Robert Mueller, and his entire investigation of being full of partisan Democrats out to get him. He’s attacked the FBI’s Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who is now expected to retire in 2018. He’s accused the Deputy Attorney General, who appointed Mueller, of being a Democrat, even though he’s a Republican who Trump appointed.

Any day now I half expect Trump to accuse his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, who was the first sitting U.S. Senator to endorse Trump, of being a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s defense is going on offense. His legal team and Republicans are very afraid of what Mueller will find and present in court…and ultimately to Congress. While they have claimed the investigation is a hoax, a hoax doesn’t produce indictments and guilty pleas, which Muller has done.

Congress is trying to end their investigation, and the Republican in charge of the House’s effort, Devin Nunes, has done everything in his power to manipulate and obstruct it. It’s funny they claim the FBI is biased against Trump while the head of their investigation is a Trump supporter who served on his transition team.

The thing is, people do have political opinions. But, I fully expect professionals to be able to do their job, abide by their oaths, do what’s legal and in the name of justice, no matter what their personal opinions may be of Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. The reason Republicans and Trump sycophants claim that can’t be done is because they can’t do it. Have you ever watched a House hearing on Benghazi? You had plenty of opportunities as there were a lot of them.

There are legitimate concerns that the reason Trump is trying to convince the public that those investigating him are crooked is so he won’t receive a backlash if he fires those investigating him, or he pardons those brought up on charges. At some point, Trump is going to trigger a Constitutional crisis, and he’s working to get away with it. If it goes unchecked, the Republicans will let him. For them it’s not just party over country, it’s Trump over country.

The only reason to continue the attacks on the FBI, the Department of Justice, and Robert Mueller is because the Russia investigation is not a hoax and there will be more charges. The closer the charges get to Donald Trump, the more they’ll attack the good guys.

Right now, keep your eyes on the bad guys. They’re not in the FBI, the Special Counsel’s office, or in the media. They’re in the White House.

Email Clay Jones at [email protected]

