Posted by Guest Voice on Mar 16, 2018

Cosby and Norwood and today’s relationships (Guest Voice)



People are made to be fun manifestations of our innate self. We live to feel pleasure from other things. We endure on this earth from experiencing the presence of human beings in unity. We seek smiles. We quest for relaxation. We try for a comfortable vibe from every interaction. However, the things that give us a sneak peek of the desirable person’s body have diminished tremendously within the past decade.

With this the divorce rate has risen to levels unseen before in society. Studies say the African-American divorce rate is above 70 percent. Blacks meet a divorce lawyer more regularly than they go to school board meetings. Still, some of the most controversial black figures in human sexuality such as Bill Cosby and Ray Norwood Jr. stay in their marriages. Norwood was the first African-American Actor to have a homemade adult video published. Cosby was the first African-American Actor to be accused of sexual assault.

These men have survived notorious deeds in society by handling adult affairs with sophistication. Cosby was accused of sexual assault with many people that he was on set with which was separate from him privately. Norwood didn’t pose nude in any periodicals but settled a misplaced sex tape amicably with the largest porn company in the world. This gave them a clear interest for how they were growing their personhood.

Yet, today studies say men’s magazine subscriptions have waned in the last decade. Studies also say women’s magazine sales have dropped in the last decade. More people have STDs than ever and blacks have the most in proportion to any other race in America. The animal-like nature of people has depreciated the realness of interpersonal relationships between a man and a woman.

The intimacy has become dull too often. People want to bump and grind quicker without getting to know the person’s mind better before mating. Furthermore, the outlook on catering between couples has declined. This makes relationships prosper less. Planning for the closeness of two people is what makes pairs great. The finding of another person’s spirit is essential to romantic bonding. Being aesthetically pleasing in how we view one other takes us further as humans in our wisdom.

Jordan Thomas Cooper is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in History and a 2010 graduate of the RealEstate School of Success in Irmo. He is the first African-American to serve in both the governor and lieutenant governor’s office as an aide and first to serve in the Inspector General’s Office in S.C. (Haley) He is also the first person to serve in the top three offices in the gubernatorial line of succession in South Carolina (Haley, Bauer, McConnell). He says research shows he is the second black presidential campaign speechwriter in American history and the first for a GOP presidential campaign (Bush 2015). He also played football for Coach Steve Spurrier.

