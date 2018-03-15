Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Mar 15, 2018 in Breaking News, Iraq, Military, Syria, War |

Helicopter Down on Iraq-Syria Border

Update:

It is now reported that the helicopter that crashed in western Iraq is an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter with seven people board, all U.S. Air Force airmen.

This post has been corrected accordingly.

Original Post:

A grim reminder that we still have our fighting men and women in harm’s way in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

The Pentagon is reporting that a US military helicopter has crashed on the Iraq-Syria border. The crash is believed to have happened in the Anbar region of Iraq, according to the Military Times.

Newsweek reports that details remain unclear about the crash, however, early figures place the casualty count around seven.

This post will be updated.

Lead image: An HH-60 Pave Hawk on the flightline at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. U.S. Air Force file

