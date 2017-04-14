I don’t know which would be worse. A voicemail from now-former Alabama governor Robert Bentley describing how much he loves approaching you from behind and grabbing your boobies, or……a masturbating Bill O’Reilly, which John Oliver imagines sounds like a dog’s jowls flapping when it sticks its head out of the window of a moving car. I’ll let you decide.

Bentley is leaving his office and stated that he’s looking for new opportunities to serve the public. I really think he shouldn’t be attempting to service anyone. And what is it with these criminals? He gets busted using state resources to cover up an affair. He’s threatened people. And when he’s forced out of his office he makes it sound like it was for creating new opportunities when the truth is the new opportunity he’s avoiding is jail.

Here’s a good rule when you’re voting: Don’t vote for the guy who looks like Mr. Burns. Fact: Democrats never look like Mr. Burns.

I’m drawing another cartoon tonight so this blog has to be shorter than usual. I know you’re disappointed. I’m sure you were looking forward to me writing many more paragraphs regarding old, craggly-assed Republicans and their sex lives.

