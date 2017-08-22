Trump and other Republicans are real quick to use the term “radical Islamic terrorists.” They were very critical of President Obama for not using the term and his refusal to accuse an entire religion of being terrorists. But, when terrorism is committed by white Christians, Donald Trump isn’t sure who to blame.

After a white supremacist drove his car through a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, injuring 19 and killing one, Trump said blame belonged to “many sides.” Two days later he said, “OK. Nazis are bad.” A day after that, he said there were good people among the Nazis, the Klan, and other white supremacists. He also said there were bad people among the counter-protesters and blamed them for instigating the violence. He described the white supremacists as only being there to defend their heritage and said that they “had a permit.” Fact check: Both groups had permits. Go tell your crazy uncle.

Trump explained his delay to blame Nazis and the Klan as his need to have “all the facts.” This from a guy who has a plaque at one of his golf clubs commemorating a Civil War battle that never happened.

After the attack in Barcelona, Spain, which was also a vehicle driven into a crowd, Trump blamed “radical Islamic terrorists,” and then he started tweeting a story about General John Pershing executing Muslims by shooting them with bullets dipped in pigs blood. Trump didn’t wait as long to cast blame for Barcelona as he did for Charlottesville. Apparently, the only facts he needed was that brown people committed the attacks in Spain.

The man who needs “all the facts,” was promoting a myth with the Pershing story while also endorsing violating the Geneva Convention. This is why he’s an international embarrassment. OK, it’s one of many reasons.

Trump portrays himself as a tough guy when talking about how he wants to execute Islamic terrorists, but displays cowardice by refraining from criticizing white supremacists or criticizing them with caveats.

In just seven months, Donald Trump is a failed president. He’s complicit with Russia, his White House is in chaos, He hasn’t passed any major legislation, and he’s given comfort to Nazis and Grand Wizards. David Duke is a very happy person.

Trump’s racism has come as a surprise to Republicans who ignored his racist comments during his campaign. Who could have predicted that the guy who retweeted anti-Semitic statements, called Mexicans “rapists and murderers,” and said a judge of Mexican descent wasn’t qualified to preside over one of his many lawsuits, would be so ambivalent and appeasing of Nazis?

What’s equally disturbing are the people who still support Trump joining him in enabling Nazis and equating them with peace activists. Conservatives hate liberals so much, that they will side with Nazis. They’re already creating conspiracy theories for Charlottesville and repeating Trump’s new favorite word, “Alt-Left.” It’s nearly impossible to scroll down your Facebook news feed without feeling nauseous.

You can be a Republican and not like Nazis, right?



Clay Jones can be reached at clayjonz@gmail.com

