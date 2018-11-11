Posted by Clay Jones on Nov 11, 2018 in Cartoons, International, Military, Politics |

Can’t Get Rain on the Bone Spurs (Cartoon and Column)

The Battle of Belleau Wood in June, 1918 near the Marne River in France during World War I greatly contributed to the lore of the United States Marines. It was one of the first battles for American troops entering the war which was a victory for the allies at a cost of 1,811 American lives. The Aisne Marne American Cemetery which contains American remains is a monument to those who fought in the battle. The names of 1,060 Americans who went missing and whose bodies were not recovered are engraved on the walls of the site.

Major General James Harbord said in 1923, “Now and then, a veteran, for the brief span that we still survive, will come here to live again the brave days of that distant June. Here will be raised the altars of patriotism; here will be renewed the vows of sacrifice and consecration to country. Hither will come our countrymen in hours of depression, and even of failure, and take new courage from this shrine of great deeds.”

Unless, of course, it’s raining.

Even though other leaders, like French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were able to attend ceremonies for their war dead in the light French rain, Donald Trump canceled a visit to the cemetery and chose to stay at the American embassy and watch television and tweet. The White House said his trip was canceled because of the rain.

Other American presidents have attended events in the rain. The White House said the rain created traveling and security issues for Trump, but aides to other presidents said there were always backup plans in case of rain, because weather does happen.

In Donald Trump’s defense, he’s just not as physically or mentally capable to deal with such harsh challenges, like a sprinkle. He couldn’t serve his country in Vietnam because of bone spurs. He wasn’t able to walk with other world leaders during his first presidential trip to Europe, and instead had to use a golf cart. He doesn’t know how to operate an umbrella. And then, there’s his hair. Who are we to ask for miracles from Aqua Net?

It’s amazing that Trump supporters, especially veterans, believe Trump respects the military. Time and time again, he’s proven he’ll selfishly put himself before our nation. He has said POWs aren’t war heroes, he’s feuded and insulted Gold Star families, and he’s placed our service members along the border in an election stunt. In his two years as president, Trump has yet to visit troops in a war zone. Last year, he was scheduled to visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone, but it was canceled because of…weather.

Rain, sharks, words on paper, black women, stairs….The list of stuff Trump is afraid of keeps getting longer.

