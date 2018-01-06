Posted by Chad Selweski on Jan 6, 2018 in 2012 Elections, 2018 Elections, Politics |

Can Mitt break the Romney family losing streak?

While political pundits in Utah have instantly assumed that Mitt Romney will win the Senate seat being vacated by Orrin Hatch, there is still the matter of the Romney family’s losing streak to consider.

After seven tries, no Romney has ever won an election for federal office.

Here is the track record:

Michigan Gov. George Romney, Mitt’s father, failed in a 1968 bid for the for the Republican

presidential nomination.

Mitt’s mother, Lenore Romney, lost the 1970 Senate election in Michigan.

Mitt came up short in the 1994 senatorial election in Massachusetts.

Mitt’s sister-in-law Ronna Romney (mother of Republican National Committee Chair Ronna

Romney McDaniel) lost both the 1994 Republican Senate primary and the 1996 Senate general election in Michigan.

Mitt himself failed in the 2008 GOP presidential nomination process and lost the 2012 presidential general election.

