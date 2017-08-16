Business leader abandonment led to early termination of two presidential advisory committees. Let's make the Elections Commission the next pin to fall.

In the wake of the president’s tepid response to the events in Charlottesville, business leaders began abandoning two presidential advisory panels.

In response, the president tried Twitter-shaming:

 
Today, the two business-related panels were sunset well before their pull dates.

 

Elections Commission should be next

Given the nature of the controversy – the rise of neo-Nazis and white nationalism – it’s time for members of the ill-named elections commission to also resign. 

However, the commission is stacked with members from states with few minorities.

The commission is headed by vice president Pence and Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach.

Trump-Pence-Kobach Commission Members

  • Mike Pence, vice president, Chair
  • Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state, Vice-Chair
  • Alan King, Jefferson County, Alabama, probate judge
  • Bill Gardner, New Hampshire secretary of state
  • Christy McCormick, commissioner, Election Assistance Commission
  • Connie Lawson, Indiana secretary of state
  • David Dunn, former Arkansas State Representative
  • Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow, The Heritage Foundation
  • J. Christian Adams, President and General Counsel, Public Interest Legal Foundation
  • Ken Blackwell, former Ohio secretary of state
  • Mark Rhodes, Wood County, West Virginia, clerk
  • Matthew Dunlap, Maine secretary of state

 
Given the ideological makeup of this group, it is unlikely that there will be a mass abandonment. But that doesn’t mean voters should not put pressure on these elected officials:

 
These organizations are on Twitter:

Featured image, Flickr CC
Cross-posted from WiredPen

KATHY GILL, Technology Policy Analyst
