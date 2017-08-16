Business leader abandonment led to early termination of two presidential advisory committees. Let's make the Elections Commission the next pin to fall.

In the wake of the president’s tepid response to the events in Charlottesville, business leaders began abandoning two presidential advisory panels.

I cannot sit on a council for a President that tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism; I resign, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/ip6F2nsoog — Richard L. Trumka (@RichardTrumka) August 15, 2017

In response, the president tried Twitter-shaming:

For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017



Today, the two business-related panels were sunset well before their pull dates.

The CEOs on the panel actually decided to end this on a conference call. https://t.co/k1rvgOqJsc — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) August 16, 2017

Elections Commission should be next

Given the nature of the controversy – the rise of neo-Nazis and white nationalism – it’s time for members of the ill-named elections commission to also resign.

However, the commission is stacked with members from states with few minorities.

The commission is headed by vice president Pence and Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach.

Trump-Pence-Kobach Commission Members

Mike Pence, vice president, Chair

Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state, Vice-Chair

Alan King, Jefferson County, Alabama, probate judge

Bill Gardner, New Hampshire secretary of state

Christy McCormick, commissioner, Election Assistance Commission

Connie Lawson, Indiana secretary of state

David Dunn, former Arkansas State Representative

Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow, The Heritage Foundation

J. Christian Adams, President and General Counsel, Public Interest Legal Foundation

Ken Blackwell, former Ohio secretary of state

Mark Rhodes, Wood County, West Virginia, clerk

Matthew Dunlap, Maine secretary of state



Given the ideological makeup of this group, it is unlikely that there will be a mass abandonment. But that doesn’t mean voters should not put pressure on these elected officials:



These organizations are on Twitter:

Election Assistance Commission | @EACgov

Public Interest Legal Foundation | @PILFoundation

The Heritage Foundation | @Heritage

