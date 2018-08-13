Posted by Clay Jones on Aug 13, 2018 in Bigotry, Cartoons, Media, Politics |

Blackklansman (Cartoon, Column and Video)

If you make a statement and David Duke gives you a supportive shout-out, you might wanna go back and rethink your position. I don’t care if you say, “it looks like rain,” and Duke goes, “yeah.” You would wonder if there was a racist wolf whistle in “it looks like rain.”

Laura Ingraham used her podium on Fox News this week to say America doesn’t look like the country she knows anymore because of immigrants, illegal AND legal, and “changing demographics.” David Duke loved her statements and in a now-deleted tweet, he said, “One of the most important (truthful) monologues in the history of MSM.”

Ingraham responded the next night to racists with, “You don’t represent my views and you are antithetical to the beliefs I hold dear.” Laura, you represent them and everything they believe. You have used your Fox News platform to push a racist agenda. You used the Republican National Committee to give a Nazi salute. When you heil Hitler, we know what beliefs you hold dear.

Her shpiel is just in time for the white nationalists who will be descending upon Charlottesville and Washington, D.C. tomorrow (Sunday) on the first anniversary of their Virginia rally that brought violence and killed Heather Heyer.

Donald Trump tweeted today that he “condemns all types of racism and acts of violence.” If that’s the case, he needs to go back and condemn half his tweets. He can start with his tweet on Friday giving a welcoming wolf whistle to the racist coming to D.C.

You’re not condemning racism when you say there were good people among Nazis chanting “blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us.” You’re not condemning racism when you use it to create further division by using every race issue, from players kneeling in the NFL to calling black people stupid. You don’t condemn racism by questioning the birthplace of the first black American president.

The racist coming to Washington for their Unite The Right 2 rally represent Trump’s base. They’re small in numbers, pathetic, and dangerous. A lot of Washington restaurants have issued statements that they won’t be served. Hopefully, Mueller will be serving Trump very soon.

I saw BlacKkKlansman last night. I don’t know if the ending affected me so much because it was truly powerful, or because of the timing before the racists march this weekend (and in my state). If you believe in diversity and equality, you need to see it. If you’re one of those who hates it despite not having seen it, you need to see.

The movie is set in the late 1960s and what’s scary is it looks like today. Quite frankly, this hate needs to stop being served.

Watch me draw.



