Posted by Clay Jones on Mar 19, 2018

BILLIONAIRE STEALS PENSION FROM CAREER PUBLIC SERVANT (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Donald Trump once asked Andrew McCabe who he voted for. I really hope he didn’t vote for Trump.

After Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, he called then interim director McCabe and yelled at him for allowing Comey to return home from California, where he was at the time of the firing, and allowing him to fly on a government plane. At the end of that conversation, Trump told McCabe, “ask your wife what it’s like to be a loser,” in reference to her losing campaign when she ran for public office.

Donald Trump once cut off health insurance for a sick infant, which was the grandson of his late brother.

Currently, Trump, the president of the United States of America, is trying to collect $20 million from a porn star because she won’t be quiet about sleeping with him.

Friday night, around 10:00 PM, Donald Trump, through his troll Attorney General Jeff Sessions, fired Andrew McCabe hours before his retirement in an effort to prevent him from collecting his pension after 21 years of government service.

In case you can’t tell by this point, Donald Trump is a petty asshole.

Trump has been bullying McCabe for months on Twitter and through the press threatening to fire him.

Trump has been upset that McCabe is a witness for James Comey. Trump’s move to fire McCabe tells the entire Federal Bureau of Investigation that if doing their job crosses Trump, he’ll come after them.

During the presidential debates, Hillary Clinton warned us that Trump would use the presidency and Justice Department to go after his political enemies. Once again, he’s proving her right. Just as she was right about Trump being Putin’s Puppet, she was correct about him acting like a tin-pot dictator of a banana republic.

Trump is also trying to move his case with Stormy Daniels out a state court to a federal court, where he appoints the judges. By the way, this legal move proves Trump was a part of the non-disclosure agreement.

If you’re not angry and afraid at this point, you’re an idiot.

Trump’s supporters say they didn’t want Obama’s socialism. But they’re perfectly fine with authoritarianism. I’m not and Donald Trump needs to go.

Trump’s supporters and sycophants love his court appointments and tax cuts, but will they love what’s left of this nation after he leaves? That is if he leaves. He’s already “joking” about being president for life, or in this case, ruler for life.

McCabe has been on an FBI SWAT team. He investigated the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. He’s worked in the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division and National Security Branch. He deserves better than to be attacked politically by the most self-serving president in our nation’s history. If Donald Trump is petty enough to attack career servants for perceived slights against him, he’ll sacrifice our national security for his personal interest.

Also, on Friday night, retired four-star Army general Barry McCaffrey tweeted, “Reluctantly I have concluded that President Trump is a serious threat to US national security. He is refusing to protect vital US interests from active Russian attacks. It is apparent that he is for some unknown reason under the sway of Mr Putin.”

What the general failed to mention is that Trump is a petty asshole.

Here’s the video.



