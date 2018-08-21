Posted by David Robertson on Aug 21, 2018 in History, Politics |

Another Symbol of Wickedness Eliminated

Symbols of wickedness can be eliminated two ways. In the city of Tulsa, a symbol of wickedness has been eliminated the right way.

From the Tulsa World:

Three-hundred seventy-two days after Tulsa Public Schools began evaluating its school names in the wake of the white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, the district no longer has a school named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Tulsa school board approved renaming the 100-year-old elementary school Council Oak Elementary School on Monday night [20 August 2018]. . . The renaming process was fraught with conflict, filled with stops and starts and cries of discrimination, and helped the school district acknowledge institutional racism. Its conclusion makes Tulsa another city that has removed a statue and renamed a school that honored a Confederate figure.

As to be expected, white supremacists and their Republican enablers object to the name change, with the latter still clinging to a fairy tale. Still, a monument to white supremacy has been eliminated and done so the right way.

In contrast, protesters at the University of North Carolina took the wrong way to do the same thing.

From USA Today:

A Confederate statue in the heart of North Carolina’s flagship university was toppled Monday night [20 August 2018] during a rally by hundreds of protesters who decried the memorial known as ‘Silent Sam’ as a symbol of racist heritage. The crowd gathered across the street from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill plaza for a series of speakers at 7 p.m. before heading over to the quadrangle. Then, about two hours into the protest, a group surrounded the statue and pulled it down, according to television footage. Once it was on the ground, demonstrators kicked it and cheered.

Sure, that statue memorializes the 19th-Century effort to preserve slavery in the USA, but it was toppled via an act of vandalism. Two wrongs don’t make a right.

Granted, if fake Republicans and Conservatives hadn’t taken over the GOP in the southeastern states, then such events would be mundane.