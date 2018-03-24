Posted by Dr. Arif Ahmad on Mar 24, 2018 in Guns, Society |

AN UPDATE ON A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

I had recently written on the fact that CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has been unable to research Gun violence because of a Dickey Amendment since 1996.

Well, that is changing.

In the spending bill signed into law yesterday, it is noted that the CDC has the authority to conduct research on the causes of gun violence.

No money was such allocated, the Dickey Amendment was not repealed, and CDC cannot advocate for gun control, yet.

But still.

The fear of congressional budgetary punishment of the CDC if they pursued such research has been dialed down.

As the youth all across the Nation lead rallies today for improved Gun laws, these are all one and many steps in the right direction.

Bravo.

