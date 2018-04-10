Pages Menu
Posted by on Apr 10, 2018

An Attack on Our Country?

No comment necessary

Sen. Chuck Schumer slams President Trump's comments on FBI raid of Michael Cohen

"With due respect, President Trump, America has been around for over two and a half centuries. An investigation of your personal attorney is not an attack on our country." Sen. Chuck Schumer slams President Trump for his comments on the FBI's raids of Michael Cohen's home and office. http://cbsn.ws/2EBk6J5

Posted by CBS News on Tuesday, April 10, 2018

