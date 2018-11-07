Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Nov 7, 2018 in Politics, Society |

A Day When ‘Democrats Can Dare to Dream Again’

There will be many ways to read the results of last night’s elections and much to be “spun,” on both sides

For whatever it’s worth, my take:

As reflected by the GOP gains in the Senate, hate, fear-mongering, race-baiting, xenophobia, lies, corruption, cultural warfare and division worked well in Trump Land.

As reflected by the Democratic gains in the House and governorships, hope, tolerance, diversity, compassion and fairness won in the rest of America.

We’ll soon see how Trump spins this and how Democrats will handle the opportunity (and the challenge) to exercise oversight, restore checks and balances, hold a lawless president accountable – all without overreaching.

Especially with a record number of women elected last night, including the first two Muslim women (As the New York Tiems puts it: “The so-called liberal resistance was undergirded by women and people of color…”), as well as the election of Native American, LGBTQ, veterans and younger candidates, it can rightly be said that it is a “New Day in America,” that “Democrats can dare to dream again.”