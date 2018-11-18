Posted by Clay Jones on Nov 18, 2018 in Cartoons, Politics, Voting |

A Cereal Liar (Cartoon, Column and Video)

The damage Donald Trump has inflicted on this nation in just the past few years will last for generations. Forty years from now, a couple of people will be sitting in a cafe in Paris debating if the United States is still dumb enough to elect a lying, racist, sexist, stupid, juvenile, corrupt reality TV show host.

Trump sycophants with daddy issues believe their deity has restored international respect and prestige to the United States. In reality, he’s brought scorn and ridicule. Donald Trump is an international dumbass.

The sycos are mad at CNN’s Jim Acosta and believe Trump was right to pull his White House press credentials. They accuse him of being a prima donna and disrespecting the president. At the press conference where Acosta infuriated Trump, the reporter prefaced a question about the caravan by pointing out that it’s not an “invasion.” Why did Acosta do this? Because he doesn’t work for Fox News.

It’s a reporter’s job to push back when a politician lies, especially such blatant Trump lies. That’s why Trump goes to the Daily Caller, a wing-nut publication that won’t push back.

Yesterday, Trump gave an interview to the Caller where he again lied about voter fraud in Florida. But, he compounded his usual stupid lie with an even amazingly dumber one. He said, “When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again. Nobody takes anything. It’s really a disgrace what’s going on.”

It is a disgrace what’s going on. It’s a disgrace that the president of the United States doesn’t just engage in conspiracy theories but also invents them. It’s a disgrace that the reporters he does talk to don’t call him out on it. But, it gets even dumber.

While arguing for voter ID laws, he said, “If you buy a box of cereal — you have a voter ID. They try to shame everybody by calling them racist, or calling them something, anything they can think of, when you say you want voter ID. But voter ID is a very important thing.”

Trump made the claim last August that you need an ID to buy groceries as if going to Kroger is the same as entering The Viper Room. But, needing an ID to buy cereal? Yeah, maybe if you’re a silly rabbit because Trix are for kids.

And changing shirts to vote again? The pollsters would have to be really stupid to be unable to recognize your face because you changed shirts. That’d only work in a Republican primary.

Trump should bounce his lies off a committee, so they can take a vote on whether the lie is too stupid for a president to tell. Of course, any lie Trump tells passes the smell test for his followers, but how about lies for the rest of us? How about something with a little uncertainty, that’d at least make you Google? Some of us aren’t Tomi Lahren.

But, telling us thousands of illegals in an invading caravan full of Middle Easterners desiring to commit cereal fraud isn’t going to swing it. That’s just a Honey Bunches of Bullshit.

Email Clay Jones at [email protected]