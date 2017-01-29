Seeing through a political bubble is akin to seeing through glasses.

Glasses distort light in order to make things clearer. A political bubble also distorts, but it makes things less clear.

People inside political bubbles think they see the outside just as it is, but they don’t. Instead, they see distortions. For example . . .

Bryan Dean Wright has a message for his fellow Democrats in the Left-wing bubble. He writes, “I believe the Democrats can make a compelling case if we rediscover and embrace the legacies of Roosevelt, Kennedy, Johnson, O’Neill, and Foley. We have a proven path forward. First, we’ve got to find, train, and promote candidates who put America first, not our party. No more ideologues who are unwilling to compromise.”

People in the Right-wing bubble are also challenged. In a 12/12/16 commentary, A.B. Stoddard writes, “Indeed, party loyalty — which has succeeded in running the government aground in recent years — will be tested as never before in a Trump administration. Many Republicans already disagree with the president-elect on infrastructure spending, entitlement reform, tariffs and trade.”

So, is President Trump in the Right-wing bubble?

No, not necessarily.

Responding to President Trump’s 2017 inaugural speech, psychiatrist Charles Krauthammer states, “I think, after hearing this speech, we can conclude that Trump was a third party candidate who won under the GOP banner.”

Yes, President Trump supports things popular in the Right-wing bubble, but he refuses to be confined to that bubble. For example, he now has no objection to same-sex marriage being legal in the USA. Also, he is siding with labor-union bosses in regards to NAFTA.

Some Republicans have criticized President Trump for not being Right-wing enough. That’s OK because he doesn’t have to be. Donald Trump is the President of all Americans, not just Right-wing Americans. That is why his political bubble of choice is the American one.

