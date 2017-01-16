MLK Day in South Carolina

by Jordan Cooper

You will never feel merry if you don’t take care of your wings- your wings are your well-being, mindset, and a road to your contentment that must not discourage you. Our lives are heaven-sent and there will always be good in it because of this. We know when we are living like our truly godly selves because what we get in return will be a sign of life. Our bodies are not as lifeless as outer space or pandemonium. The information we are able to understand today is growing like an aquatic sponge in the ocean.

People who are stirred by their immutable flaws disrupt the harmony, grace, reincarnation, and free will of others. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made inestimable works to bring character qualities back into our moral senses for all people to have a chance for a good life.

As a child I spent MLK Day serving in my community and hearing people born earlier than me impart wisdom into my life. I’ve heard from people like Dr. Melvin Howard (first person to have a Ph.D to lead a state law enforcement agency in South Carolina) to J.C. Watts. Who all inspirited Americans to have a sunny future.

In the small town of Chapin, South Carolina you have the honor of educating the first African-American woman to serve on a GOP Presidential Campaign in SC in Dahlia Bayoumi and her father is the first African-American (Egyptian) dean of engineering at University of South Carolina. I appointed Dahlia to our state student leadership team because some people quit and I knew she had what it takes to be a pacesetter like Karen Floyd.

A goal can be reached in every village irregardless of the location, size, and composition of it. Something that can be completed successfully is an actuation of our resoluteness — and we must continue to make headway.

Jordan Thomas Cooper is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in History and a 2010 graduate of the RealEstate School of Success in Irmo. He is the first African-American to serve in both the governor and lieutenant governor’s office as an aide and first to serve in the Inspector General’s Office in S.C. (Haley) He is also the first person to serve in the top three offices in the gubernatorial line of succession in South Carolina (Haley, Bauer, McConnell). He says research shows he is the second black presidential campaign speechwriter in American history and the first for a GOP presidential campaign (Bush 2015). He also played football for Coach Steve Spurrier.

