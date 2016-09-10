Republish
After Donald Trump clinched the Republican nomination and Hillary Clinton made peace with most of the Bernie Sanders supporters, some Democrats eagerly envisioned a blowout for Clinton in the November election.

When Trump suffered a series of miscues (larger blunders than the usual fare), Clinton started to pull away in early August and the prospect of an Electoral College landslide seemed to emerge.

Since then, Clinton’s coasting and the endless punditry about her unsecured private emails have taken a toll.

Let’s face it, Republicans are just better at the buzzwords and bullet points and bloviating that keeps certain stories going and going long beyond their usual shelf life.

Yet, a Democratic candidate without all of Clinton’s baggage – and her disastrous disapproval rating in the mid-50s among voters – probably ensures that this will be a close election. It’s painfully obvious for the party that a large bloc of voters is determined to vote against Clinton, even if that means plunking down a vote for one of the mediocre third-party candidates in the running.

But I wonder: What if the Dems had nominated a much stronger, likeable candidate? Perhaps Joe Biden.

The vice president is a much better campaigner than Clinton and he’s far more popular, with a favorable/unfavorable rating of 48-36 percent in the latest Gallup poll, a solid 12-point spread that he has maintained for quite some time.

I suspect the anti-Biden voters would amount to a tiny fraction of the current anti-Clinton crowd – and they would be far less vociferous. No emails, no Clinton Foundation, no Benghazi.

The fact is that a solid Democratic candidate would probably be leading Trump on a state-by-state basis by a huge margin, given the incredibly inept campaign the GOP nominee has mounted.

Trump has failed miserably in picking people to run his campaign and in the basics of raising funds, running TV ads, using email and social media, and setting up numerous campaign offices in key states. He has never gone a week without making an insulting or misleading remark, and his unfavorable ratings (even higher than Clinton’s numbers) bear that out. He still hasn’t united the party around him and it appears he never will. One aspect of the campaign that’s abundantly clear is that Trump will lose by a landslide among several demographic groups within the electorate.

Any steady Democratic candidate would have beaten this guy. And Biden is much more than just steady.

Biden’s one undeniable political weakness in the past has been his penchant for gaffes. But Trump has turned 2016 into a gaffe-proof election. And Libertarian Gary Johnson is about to offer further proof of that phenomenon, as his embarrassing “What is Aleppo?” remark – a gaffe of disqualifying proportions in any presidential election over the past many decades – is about to fade into obscurity.

I can envision Biden thriving in this atmosphere, playfully picking apart Trump’s lack of substance and temperament to great effect. And doing it all with that trademark smile, not with a Hillary glare.

More importantly, the former Delaware senator gets along famously with members of Congress, especially in the Senate, and a President Biden would have a far better chance of governing successfully than what we face with the surefire partisan ugliness that will greet a President Trump or a President Clinton for the next four years.

Free of distractions, the vice president could have focused on a big agenda, on policies, on priorities. He might have even emerged with a mandate.

But Biden ended all speculation about making a presidential run after the tragic death of his son, Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer in May 2015. Just more grief for a man whose soul already had been shredded by heartrending bereavement.

Maybe it’s melodramatic to say so, but perhaps our one chance to have a substantive 2016 election — not a crash-and-burn insult-fest — died when Beau Biden’s death sent his father into a tailspin.

Chad Selweski
  • JSpencer

    Speculation may be fun, but is of course ultimately useless. The bigger story has to do with how so many Americans became convinced, against all logic and reason, that Trump and Clinton are close to being two sides of the same coin. It’s quite discouraging to see this mess play out time after time – thanks in part to an impotent MSM and in part to a voting republic with poor reasoning skills. As you say, republicans are better at that “bloviating that keeps certain stories going and going long beyond their usual shelf life”. The appeal of BS should never be underestimated.

    • I disagree with your “…an impotent MSM..”

      I believe it is the MSM that is running the show. They want ratings and ad revenue. They equate Clinton and Trump because it PAYS to equate Clinton and Trump. A huge section of the MSM has condemned Trump–how is it that their voices (J. Gandelman comes to mind) are not being shouted out on a constant basis on TV? Because that would not cause people to continue to pay attention to the election.

      If Joe Biden were running, it is most likely that his gaffes would be front and center in MSM in order to blunt the damage to Trump. That would be the most likely way to make such an election competitive.

  • dduck

    Absolutely a landslide.

    • rudi

      Trump and Hillary won their primaries, nothing else matters.
      But a Kasich vs. Clinton polling in May is interesting.

      General Election: Kasich vs. Clinton
      RCP Average 4/10 – 5/1 — — 48.4 41.0 Kasich +7.4
      Polling Data Poll Date Sample MoE Spread
      CNN/ORC 4/28 – 5/1 890 RV 3.5 51 44 Kasich +7
      IBD/TIPP 4/22 – 4/28 814 RV 3.5 45 41 Kasich +4
      USA Today/Suffolk 4/20 – 4/24 1000 LV 3.0 46 41 Kasich +5
      FOX News 4/11 – 4/13 1021 RV 3.0 49 40 Kasich +9
      NBC News/Wall St. Jrnl 4/10 – 4/14 1000 RV 3.1 51 39 Kasich +12

      Seems more than 50% of Republicans are dumb or dumber…

      • rudi

        These polls showed a Kasich landslid, Biden never even ran, but the R’s were conned by a carnival barker.

        • JSpencer

          Telling the truth is so insensitive rudi! 😉

    • JSpencer

      Maybe, but that’s assuming they wouldn’t crank up the demonizing, bloviating, swift-boating, machinery against him too. And the media would cover it just they way they are covering the current situation. It’s nice to think republicans would be capable of discovering a democrat they couldn’t manufacture a reason to hate, but I think it’s a fantasy.. albeit a nice one. 😉

  • KP

    INVEST IN GOLD!!

    • JSpencer

      You can earn $89. dollars an hour in your own home!!!!!

    • dduck

      I’m going to trade in my silver pickle forks for gold ones on your advice., KP.

  • The Ohioan

    There was never going to be a landslide with a candidate who is a Democrat, a woman, and with a history of mistakes like that of Hillary Clinton; the only reason the numbers are as they are is the GOP has strangled its most electable candidates in the cradle and seems willing to keep on doing so. Almost any other GOP candidate that was running could have had numbers that were upside down to what we now see.

    The DNC in its infinite wisdom chose Ms. Clinton and gave the many possible electable Democrats to understand that there was no room at the table for them. The Democrats will be lucky if they can hold on to their numbers in Congress, let alone win the presidency.

    And it’s not going to get any better as those of us who will be leaving the Democratic party after this election will not be coming back unless they get serious about electing the best available. I don’t think they can rely on as many minorities, either, as the older generation dies off and the new generation is too busy keeping their heads above water to pay attention.

    This IS a watershed election – all the water is plunging downhill into a maelstrom. These two candidates are the precipitators and the rest of us must sink or swim as best we can.

    And, no, Joe Biden would have been better, but not good enough to vanquish an Il Duce. Maybe Sanders wouldn’t either, but he’s at least a street fighter and would have understood what he was up against.

