Donald Trump’s campaign isn’t making any sense for one that actually wants to win the presidency. The guy is staging rallies and wasting money in places that’s either in the bag like Texas and Mississippi, or wasting it in places he has no chance of winning and where the people totally hate him like Connecticut, Washington, Maine….Mexico.

Mexico? Not New Mexico? No. Mexico. The country. Old Mexico. Trump went to Mexico. Not sure if he’s aware that there are Mexicans in Mexico.

Mexico’s president Enrique Peña Nieto offered to meet with both major U.S. presidential candidates. Trump took him up on the offer and scheduled a hastily planned meeting in Mexico City before he headed to a big a rally later in the day in Arizona where he plans to bitch about Mexicans. For once someone’s didn’t meet Trump at Trump Tower.

Nieto reportedly wanted to discuss issues regarding relations between our two nations. Trump wanted a photo op and probably told Nieto that he loves “The” Mexicans and has eaten a taco bowl to prove it. Maybe his visit will be an example to Nieto of what it’s like when an undesirable person from another country crosses the border.

Trump came out of the meeting and told reporters that the issue of the wall never came up. But Nieto later said it indeed did come up and that he told Trump Mexico would never pay for it. In an earlier version of this post I wrote that Trump would lie and that Nieto would contradict him.

I also had one earlier suggestion for The Donald about his trip: Drink the water.

Via Claytoonz.com

