Burkini

by Clay Jones

Several towns in France banned the wearing of burkinis on their beaches. What’s a “burkini?” It like a burka you can swim in and it looks kinda like a wet suit. Why would anyone care what others are wearing when it doesn’t hurt you? Because people are xenophobic and hateful.

The nation has used terrorism to justify discrimination and prejudice. Shouldn’t people have the right to wear what they want without the government degrading them?

Western Europe is proving we’re not alone in the United States with our racism, xenophobia, and mass stupidity. I’m still recovering from the hate rally I attended last week.

Human Rights groups asked France’s highest court to strike down the ban, and they agreed. The court ruled that the ban “seriously, and clearly illegally, breached the fundamental freedoms to come and go, the freedom of beliefs and individual freedom.” I’ll add to that with “yeah.”

Seriously, leave people alone. If you want stupid laws, enact a nose-hair law. Nose hair, ear hair, back and shoulder hair, bleagh. A little maintenance goes a long way, people. I’m just saying. I don’t want to say names.

There’s a lot of other things to see at a beach that’s more disgusting and offensive than a woman who doesn’t want to show you all her stuff.

I drew this cartoon last night and shared it on Facebook and it’s received more likes and shares than this blog will. I was out and I didn’t want to tackle trying to write the blog while people were butchering “Sweet Child Of Mine” at Karaoke. Now there should be a law.

Via Claytoonz.com

