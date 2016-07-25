Republish
Reacting to Republican “snake oil and economic lies,” back in February President Obama made a powerful speech — “a dose of truth” — on the 7-year anniversary of the Recovery Act alerting voters to Republican economic lies and shenanigans.

The President was speaking to employees at the Saft America Advanced Batteries Plant in Jacksonville, Florida.

You can read the full remarks here and listen to them below.

Here are some of the highlights.

Back then [seven year ago], all around us, the economy was in a free fall — 800,000 Americans were losing their jobs every single month. That’s almost the entire population of Jacksonville joining the unemployment line every few weeks. Families lost their homes, families lost their savings. And people here in Florida were especially hard hit — the unemployment rate here in Florida hit 11.2 percent, which was even higher than the national average.

Fast-forward today. Businesses like yours have created jobs for 71 straight months — 14 million new jobs overall. We’ve cut the unemployment rate by more than half. Nationally, the high was 10 percent — it’s now down to 4.9 percent. And here in Jacksonville, it is even lower. Our auto industry just had its best year ever. We’ve created more than 900,000 new manufacturing jobs in the past six years.

Meanwhile, our high school graduation rate is at an all-time high. Nearly 18 million Americans have gained health care coverage — although here in Florida, there are a whole bunch of folks who haven’t because the state hasn’t expanded Medicaid, but that’s another topic. Businesses like Saft are leading a clean energy revolution that’s creating jobs and making our planet safer and more secure at the same time.

Now, you don’t hear a lot about this from the folks who are on the campaign trail. They’re spending all their time talking down America. I don’t know when it became fashionable to do that…anybody who says we are not absolutely better off today than we were just seven years ago — they’re not leveling with you. They’re not telling the truth. By almost every economic measure, we are significantly better off, and Florida is significantly better off. Jacksonville is a whole lot better off.

The President continued to illustrate why America is much better off than seven years ago when a Democratic administration took over from the disaster that was the Bush regime.

He concluded:

The future is ours. But to finish the job requires steady, persistent effort. We can’t grow complacent. We can’t chase false promises. We’ve got to be smart. We’ve got to work together. But I’ve never been more optimistic than I am now that we will get to where we need to go, because I’ve seen what you can do. And if we keep working together, everything is possible and our best days are just ahead.

What an uplifting, positive message and what a contrast to the dark, doom and gloom vision of America painted by Trump & Co.

The President did not use as many statistics as he could have to corroborate his claims, but they are abundant and overwhelmingly positive.

In his “Just the Facts, the Stock Market” Ned Lips provides exactly such irrefutable data on the amazing recovery of the stock market since Obama took office and promises to continue to provide a “moderate’s view of the facts.” Much needed and much appreciated, Ned.

As I have written previously, I am not a poet, but I admire those who are, especially those who can take political issues and turn them into smooth, “rhyming” poems.

How about going one step farther and include well researched statistics, percentages, numbers and facts into a poem?

Address the Dow, unemployment –“U-3 and U-6 numbers” — the deficit and inflation in a poem?

My “good friend, a combat vet and a patriot” has done exactly that and, in my opinion, done it well.

Here it is:

Obama: A Zero – or Hero?

Opinions differ across the political divide
Let’s look at some facts to help us decide

When Obama came The Dow was at eight thousand and went even less
Now it is more than double – to an all-time high – but he’s called anti-business
Unemployment was 7.8% then went up to 10% before the current downward fall
Now it’s 5.0%, but of course it had nothing to do with Obama at all
And Jobs lost in G.W. Bush’s final days -Were 800,000 a month and more on the way

Now all those jobs lost during G. W’s swagger
Are recovered (longest positive job growth ever) – But Obama is still called a laggard
From Clinton G.W. Bush started with a surplus of 100 Billion and more –
And ended with a deficit of one trillion four – When Obama took the floor
It has been cut way more than half as of this date – But Obama they still hate

So the market is up and the deficit and unemployment are down
Yet Republicans still make a booing sound
“Obama care will break the bank, inflation will skyrocket and the dollar will fall”
Now nothing like that has happened at all

Immigration reform, minimum wage increase – we reject them because you are you
The Republican rank and file – Have a mission to continue to put feet in the aisle
Oh, “Obama is on foreign policy weak, he doesn’t fight; it’s just talk that he seeks.”
But he simply followed Bush’s Iraq disengagement plan, which should be admired
And he has not got us into a Syrian ground war quagmire

He recognizes the complicated Middle East mess needs a hand that’s steady
He choose a measured response not “fire – aim – ready”

Republicans spout we’re not safe in our land until there’s a gun in everyone’s hand
While shooting in several cities have gone up, overall we’re in a safer land
Obama to his principals is persistent: despite mighty Republican resistance
Republicans claim they’ll change our country around because it’s a mess
Before you believe that just review the above as a reality test

So before you go into the voting booth – look for the truth
For a great case can be made: Obama is a Hero and not a Zero

Lead chart: Employment Statistics, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist
  • Slamfu

    I just can’t understand why anyone is on board with the GOP economic plans or message anymore, they have just been a catastrophic failure across the board. I mean, I sorta get it because apparently most Republicans think under Obama that unemployment has increased, the stock market has decreased, and basically have no idea what is actually going on and who is doing what past whatever the current GOP talking points are.

    I just shake my head whenever a major Republican or conservative figure proposes yet another hairbrained “solution” to our ills. They have either been tried before and failed or are just lunacy that fails any test of logic. It’s like we’re in a small boat taking on water, and instead of bailing it out, they want to drill more holes in the bottom to let it drain out. Actually it’s worse than that, it’s like the holes causing the current leak were drilled by them in the first place. And yet half the voters seem to agree the solution is more holes having witnessed what the initial ones did.

    The difference between the sides is no longer one of liberal vs. conservative policy, but between reason and insanity. Between that which obviously works, and that which clearly does not. Between reality and fantasy.

    • Of course, (many) Republicans will deny it til hell freezes over, but I really believe that they hate the idea of having an African-American in the White House so much that they are willing to cut their collective nose to spite their collective face.

      • dduck

        Hillary is black? Who knew? “Not that there is anything wrong with that”
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGAyQAkXajg

        • The comment (and most of the post) refers to the Obama administration, dduck.

          • dduck

            Sorry, I focused on this: “, but I really believe that they hate the idea of having an African-American in the White House so much that they are willing to cut their collective nose to spite their collective face” 🙂

          • KP

            Don Diego dduck is summoned back from Nueva York to Southern California and leaves the three-slashed “Z.”

            The Mark of Zorro!

          • Now you know they hate the Clintons more than they dislike black folks…and really, I’m sure they all have at least one black friend.

          • Trump certainly does have at least one black friend: “His African-American”

          • Trump’s feelings of ownership go beyond race. 😛

  • jdledell

    DD – I’m not sure that racism about the BLACK guy in the WHITE house is the dominant factor in the Republican dismissal of anything positive about Obama. Sure there is quite a few Republicans who do indeed feel this way, but I don’t think it is close to a majority.

    I think it is primarily a tribal thing. The two parties remind me of the Israelis and Palestinians who feel the other has no redeeming values – none – Zippo. As a result of this push toward tribalism, Republican especially, seem to have limited themselves to Fox News, Brietbart, Druge Report etc. where nary a good word about any Democrats is ever mentioned. This reinforces tribal feelings. I don’t know how to turn this around short of some American catastrophe which once again brings unity.

    • HI, JDL.

      You are probably right that the hate for Obama may not be the “dominant factor” in the Republican psyche — that it could be “a tribal thing.” Your intimate knowledge of and experience in the Arab-Israeli conflict lends lots of credence to your views.

      I said “(many) Republicans.” Perhaps the “many” should not have been in parentheses. Perhaps it should have been “some Republicans”

      Nevertheless, I do have the very distinct impression that such intense dislike/hate is a big factor.

      Perhaps I have placed too much weight on the myriad of articles, comments, cartoons, including by many influential conservative politicians and commentators.

      Perhaps I have read too much into such diatribe.

      Edited to add: Perhaps I have been privy to comments by Republican friends in unguarded moments.

      But still, it is a very strong personal impression that I just cannot shake off.

      As always, I appreciate your views and insight very much.

      Edited to add #2:

      JD, if your comment was directed at dduck (DD?), I apologize for the intrusion.

      • jdledell

        DD – Somehow this has been building for some time. If you recall, Republicans tried every smear attack they could on both the Clintons, then they swiftboated Kerry, did it on Obama with the birth certificate issue, muslim etc. They are doing it to Hillary now. I think they just hate Democrats – black, white, hispanic, male or female.

        • Oh I recall it all too well, JD.

          Especially the dastardly swiftboating of John Kerry made an indelible impression on me.

          Added: So much, that if I had still been a Republican then, that would have been the end of my poltical affiliation to that Party.

    • dduck

      JDL, DDW: I have to apologize, it was a poorly executed joke on my part, I didn’t think a smiley was needed.
      Seriously, JDL, I agree, it is all tribal, of course fueled by the stupid things (mostly Rep) that they do. I have ever heard anyone on TMV say a good thing about a Rep, BTW.

      • KP

        “I have ever heard anyone on TMV say a good thing about a Rep, BTW.”

        Who would invite the ensuing reaction on themselves? Saying complimentary things about Republicans would be “One Step Beyond” or “The Outer Limits” or “Twilight Zone” 🙂

        (black and white TV).

        • JSpencer

          “Who would invite the ensuing reaction on themselves? “

          At least half pants on fire. ; ) Most of the commenters here are very fact-based, I doubt any of them are concerned about an “ensuing reaction”.

          • *****

          • KP

            “At least half pants on fire. ; ) ”

            I was wearing shorts so …. 🙂

          • KP

            < < Most of the commenters here are very fact-based... >>

            Really? Let me share a couple reactions.

            Anastasia Somoza’s time on stage was _very powerful_ to me and my family.

            There are a couple things that really eat at me during this election cycle.

            1) Trump’s making fun of cerebral palsy or others physical handicaps eats at my core.

            2) racism and race baiting, homophobia, etc. makes me sick.

            3) people who unfairly broad brush others as racist or homophobes because they don’t always agree with Obama’s politics is as bad as #2.

            I’ve never heard you do that JSpencer. Not directed at you.

            I am calling out those who do. It’s not fact based.

      • jdledell

        Well DD, I was a long time Republican and starting in 68 and 72 voting for Nixon and in 76 I voted for Ford and in 80 I voted for Reagan. In 1984, I held my nose and voted for Mondale because Reagan lost me when he pushed for the big tax cut on the wealthy. In 1988 I had an easy choice of Bush 1. In 1992 I again voted for Bush 1. Since 1996 I have voted for the Democratic candidate.

        I think Democrats spend too damn much money on policies that may or may not succeed but they are loathe to give them up even when there is proof the policy isn’t worth the money. I am by nature a fiscal conservative, but the Republican party seems to find it’s voice primarily in being anti-democrats rather than a positive force for solving our collective problems.

        • KP

          I realize this is directed to dduck, but I wanted to compliment you on your thoughtfulness. I have taken note of it going back years and years in discussions about the Middle East. Please keep sharing.

          I have dropped any party affiliations and vote up and down my ballots for the superior candidate(s); U.S. Senate seats, U.S. House of Representatives seats, California State Senate seats, California State Assembly and judges.

        • I left the Republican Party in the 70s, mostly for social issues reasons, as described here (My first contribution to TMV)

        • @JDL

          Apparently I continue to interlope and interject in comments meant for dduck.

          It is difficult with this comments system to see who is talking to whom. and when I see “DD” i erroneously believe you are addressing me.

          Again, my apologies.

      • I have ever heard anyone on TMV say a good thing about a Rep, BTW.

        I for one have said/written “good things” here and elsewhere, for example, about: John Kasich (just today and several times in the past); Colin Powell, John McCain (along with the “bad things”),Jon Huntsman, George Will and others.

      • JSpencer

        “I have ever heard anyone on TMV say a good thing about a Rep, BTW.”

        I’ve done it several times, as have others here. How quickly we forget…

      • Slamfu

        Not true, I’ve spoken well of HW Bush. I still like him and remember the fact that at great political cost he raised taxes when he had to to balance the budget. And even had a few kind words for McCain, and I’d probably vote for Colin Powell for just about anything. The list is a bit short though, I’ll grant you that. Especially in the last 8 years.

  • dduck

    Caught red handed. Yes, you guys have said good things about some Reps, and I do have a short, er, what do you call it? Oh, a memory.
    To return the compliments, I like Tulsi Gabard, Kirsten Gillibrand and Bernie, Joe Biden, among others.

  • Siwoti

    Please note that your hyperlink to a Ned Lips article is the same as the link following it.

