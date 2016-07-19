Blood Runs Rouge

by Clay Jones

I’ve drawn too many cartoons and written too many columns on the violence sweeping our nation right now. Yesterday I wrote how I was surprised another terrorist attack didn’t occur before I could draw a cartoon about Nice, France. Today three policemen, one black, were killed in Baton Rouge, the capital of my home state.

Someone else’s words should be read right now instead of mine. Those belong to Baton Rouge police officer Montrell Jackson, who was one of the officers slain Sunday.





