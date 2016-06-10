Democratic and Republican Historic Firsts

by Clay Jones

I’ve been itching to draw an Oompa Loompa since Trump first announced his candidacy.

The Democratic Party is making history for the second time in a row with their party’s nominee. After making Barack Obama the first African-American nominee of a major American political party they have now made Hillary Clinton the first female.

In contrast the Republican Party has made a foolish, racist imbecile their nominee.

Some might think this cartoon doesn’t make a political point by calling Trump an “Oompa Loompa.” I think it does by just showing how ridiculous of a person the GOP has sank their future in.

On top of all that I really wanted to draw Trump as an Oompa Loompa.

