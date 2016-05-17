Republish
Caution Sign – Donal Trump Ahead

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s opponents in the primaries were right to call him a con artist, a narcissist and a pathological liar. Just ask “John Miller.”

That’s one of the names Trump used with journalists to burnish his status as a bold-faced Manhattan celebrity; he also called himself “John Barron.” Both personae were supposedly publicists who just wanted to explain what a wonderful guy Mr. Trump was and how beautiful women seemed unable to resist his charms.

Last week, The Washington Post ran a story about the “Miller” and “Barron” ruses, which took place years ago, and posted a 1991 recording of “Miller” explaining why Trump was dumping Marla Maples. “He’s coming out of a marriage, and he’s starting to do tremendously well financially,” the imaginary publicist says to a reporter from People magazine. “Actresses just call to see if they can go out with him and things.” Madonna is ostentatiously name-dropped as someone who “wanted to go out with him.”

The voice is Trump’s. He denies it, for some reason — “I don’t think it was me,” he said Friday, “it doesn’t sound like me” — but the timbre, cadence and word choice on the recording are pure Trump. It could only be him or his evil twin (as if he needed one).

The Post reported that “some reporters found the calls from Miller or Barron disturbing or even creepy; others thought they were just examples of Trump being playful.” Put me firmly in the “creepy” camp.

I don’t go so far as to think Trump could have believed these imaginary friends were real. But I do believe that Republican presidential contenders Marco Rubio (who called Trump a con artist), Bobby Jindal (who called him a narcissist) and Ted Cruz (who called him a pathological liar) should feel vindicated. And I believe the nation should be deeply worried about what sort of person the GOP is about to nominate for president.

Does it really matter if Trump had a bit of fun at the expense of some reporters two or three decades ago? It wouldn’t if he were merely asking for another season of “The Apprentice.” He wants us to make him the most powerful man in the world, and the “Miller” and “Barron” episodes — along with the transparently untrue denials that they ever took place — betray a level of ambition and insecurity that voters should find deeply alarming.

In my experience, most successful people could be described as needy in some sense. Trump, however, takes neediness to a bizarre and frightening extreme.

He’s the son of a wealthy developer who expanded his father’s empire. In his younger days, he was a rich and well-connected man about town. It is no surprise that he enjoyed the company of beautiful women. But that, apparently, wasn’t nearly enough for Trump. He had to be widely seen with such women on his arm, and he had to be both envied and admired.

When he decided to trade a woman in for a newer model — I know that sounds crude, but this was his modus operandi — he used fake names to call reporters with his side of the story. Was he too cheap to hire a real publicist? Did he believe he was so much more clever than the journalists that they wouldn’t know it was really him? (They knew.) Was he obsessed with being portrayed in the gossip columns as “a good guy,” which is what “John Miller” calls him in the recording?

And why deny it now, given the clear evidence of the tape? Why not just laugh it off as a youthful or perhaps middle-aged indiscretion? Why not just say he was having a little fun at the media’s expense? “It wasn’t me” is only an effective defense absent proof beyond a reasonable doubt that, you know, it was.

I’m taking this seriously because Trump is asking to be taken seriously — which means he wishes to be taken at his word. Someone should explain to him how this works.

He has built a remarkable career on bluster, branding and relentless self-promotion. Self-regard bordering on self-worship and a willingness to bend the truth may have been assets that helped his rise. Insecurity and a need to be loved could have given him motivation. For a vainglorious mogul who lives to plaster his name across the New York skyline — and whose most consequential decision is whether to use travertine marble or Carrara — these are useful traits.

For a president of the United States, they could be catastrophic.

Eugene Robinson’s email address is eugenerobinson@washpost.com. (c) 2016, Washington Post Writers Group

  • The Ohioan

    Can’t be a killer without a killer instinct in the corporate world – just sayin’. A recent article reported on a survey of successful people like Trump and Bill Gates (and Marlon Brando) and found the one thing they had in common was being difficult teenagers. Not finishing high school, being sent to military school for discipline, etc. The reasoning is that they are convinced they have the right strategy which bulldozes every obstacle aside in their aim at a particular goal. Doesn’t always work, of course, but a common trait nevertheless.

    The Don is simply another sociopathic business man like the crew that took the public to the cleaners for a trillion or two (or 700) and are biding their time until they can do it again. His comment about those who lost money on his bankruptcies (They’re not innocents, they’re sharks) is all the justification needed for his actions.

    Now it’s probable we’ve had a sociopath or two in the White House before this, maybe even a psychopath, and lived through it; but I’m still hoping that congressional leaders are researching the 25th amendment and have everything in place….just in case.

    • Agree with you, T.O.

      Just wish that the voters would foresee Trump’s inability to discharge the powers of the presidency before November and before it becomes necessary to invoke the 25th amendment.

      • The Ohioan

        That would entail keeping all the sociopaths and psychopaths from voting. 🙂

        • KP

          And keeping the sociopaths and psycopaths out of diagnosing them 🙂

          This is really going to get interesting (sad).

          Hillary, in 2016 is a bad candidate. Much worse than the candidate in 2008. And the 2016 Hillary is getting worse as the campaign matures.

          My guess is that she has less room to improve on her ‘negatives’ than The Don. His are already moving in the correct direction.

          I am ‘never either’ and can’t see voting for either of them. But I am not convinced she is the lesser evil candidate or lesser mentally ill than The Donald.

          • JSpencer

            “But I am not convinced she is the lesser evil candidate or lesser mentally ill than The Donald

            Seriously??

          • KP

            They are both severely depraved in quite different ways.

            That makes it challenging for me (my two cents) to say who is more ill.

            I will not vote for Trump or Hillary.

            To my knowledge I have never changed anyone’s mind about anything here at TMV. I am not trying to now.

            However, I have told a few people here that they have been helpful adding additional to some political issues. I am pleased to add you to the list.

            If you feel strongly enough to vote for Hillary I welcome your ideas that you think I haven’t considered to date. Maybe I have a blind spot. I pay close attention so they would have to be new 🙂

          • KP

            Newer than the 1986 tune “Party All the Time” by Eddie Murphy.

          • Brownies girl

            KP writes: “I am ‘never either’ and can’t see voting for either of them. But I am not convinced she is the lesser evil candidate or lesser mentally ill than The Donald.”

            I’m not challenging you on this, I’d just like to know on what basis you feel that Hillary is *perhaps* lesser (sic) mentally ill than The Donald. Do you have any examples?

          • The Ohioan

            Not sure how to define evil – some say it’s mental illness – but as a Dr. you could have some insight on any evidence of mental illness you see in these two candidates. Mine are based on studies of corporate CEOs (and personal knowledge of one compulsive liar). Yours?

            I see no evidence of mental illness (unless ambition is to be included and that is so common, especially in politicians, it seems odd to name it as such) in Ms. Clinton and I have no qualms about voting for her, other than the moral responsibility I assume by doing that for any damage that occurs to people in other countries as a result of the policies I expect her to enact.

            I wish I could feel that that would be wholly mitigated by her SC pick which might finally return to congress the responsibility for deciding where our armed forces are to be deployed, but am not having much luck with that excuse. 🙁

          • KP

            “… you could have some insight on any evidence of mental illness you see in these two candidates. Mine are based on studies of corporate CEOs (and personal knowledge of one compulsive liar). Yours?”

            How about DSM-5, section lll, NPD.

          • KP

            “I wish I could feel that that would be wholly mitigated by her SC pick which might finally return to congress the responsibility for deciding where our armed forces are to be deployed, but am not having much luck with that excuse… ”

            We are on similar pages!

          • The Ohioan

            That takes care of Trump and most people can see the obvious, but I don’t see it in Clinton. Sorry.

          • KP

            No need to apologize.

          • While I have reservations about HRC too, she comes out far ahead of Trump in any comparison I can think of as candidates for President. She has been a Senator as well as Secretary of State. In both capacities, even her political opponents have conceded that she worked extremely hard and was as knowledgeable and well-briefed on the details of policy as anyone they had worked with. She has seen two Presidential administrations from the inside.

            Trump has zero experience with elective office at any level. He has shown a shocking ignorance of even the most basic policy issues, both foreign and domestic. He has run an almost policy-free campaign, focusing more on bullying and belittling his opponents. The few policy proposals he has made have been wildly unrealistic (wall on Mexican border paid for by Mexico) or unconstitutional (banning Muslims from immigrating) or both (deporting 11 million illegals).

            While electing Clinton would likely leave a number of chronic problems with our political system unaddressed, electing Trump would present us with horrifying new ones. Think of this election as choosing the lesser of evils if you must. However, by any measure Clinton is the lesser evil than Trump by a wide margin.

          • KP

            “… by any measure Clinton is the lesser evil than Trump by a wide margin.”

            We won’t ever know that, but yours is a reasoned guesstimate. It puts you in good company with about 50% of the country 🙂

          • KP
  • dduck
    • dduck

      Freudian slip, that’s “liar”.

      • Bob Munck

        I never questioned the original wording.

