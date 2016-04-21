Republish
Hello? Earth to Bernie Sanders?
by Dick Polman

Dear Bernie,

You’re toast, and I’m smelling the burn.

Time to man up. Start drafting your endorsement speech. If you insist on staggering through the next few weeks, losing big in the string of Democratic primaries that are open only to actual Democrats, wagging your finger at the injustice of it all, at least do the party a favor and nudge it toward unity. If you want to keep hawking your nonexistent revolution, fine. But it’s time to start hosing down your pie-eyed acolytes and focusing on the existential threat of Trump. Just get it done.

You were gutted in New York Tuesday night, pure and simple. No lame spin can mask that reality. You devoted yourself to winning it — you spent twice as much as Hillary Clinton on advertising — yet you were eviscerated by 16 percentage points. All your talk about Wall Street and billionaires came to nothing; according to the exit polls (this stat says it all), you even lost by 20 points among voters who earn less than $30,000 a year.

And yet again, just like in the swing states of Ohio and Florida, your “revolution” was feted only in the youngest age bracket. For the umpteenth time: You can’t presume to have a broad-based movement if you’re only cranking up the kids. Last night, people under 30 were just 17 percent of the electorate. You lost all the other age categories. In fact, 65 percent of the voters were 40 and older — and you lost them by a margin of 2-1.

As for your performance among people of color … let’s just say that you’re not in Kansas anymore. Roughly 36 percent of the New York electorate was black or Latino — a mirror of the national Democratic electorate. You lost Latinos by 28 points. You lost blacks by 50 points. Game over.

You were 27 in 1968. So surely you remember what happened that year. A paranoid low-road politician named Richard Nixon allowed his handlers to fashion a new Nixon — branded in the press as the “New Nixon” — and voters were goaded into forgetting his long history of gut-fighting smears. New Nixon was, supposedly, a mature statesman. I bet you didn’t buy that con, and I bet you don’t believe for a second that the suddenly magnanimous Trump can ever mask the clear and present danger that he poses to this country.

All the more reason to draft that Hillary endorsement, to think of the greater good. In fact, you can start by putting a muzzle on your campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, before he again makes a fool of himself — and you.

When asked about Clinton’s 2.4-million national popular vote lead (which expanded to nearly 2.7 million by late evening), Weaver said on CNN the lead is way smaller if we count the teeny caucus tallies in places like Kansas, Wyoming, and Idaho. When asked about the racially diverse states still on the calendar, Weaver said that you’re doing “increasingly well with Latino voters across the country.” (Bernie, didn’t anyone text him last night about the 28-point wipeout among Latino voters?) Then he insisted that you will do “very, very well” next Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s Democrats-only primary (the polls say you’re down in Pennsylvania by 13 points), and that you will fight Clinton at the national convention no matter what.

Don’t do it. Don’t be a fool. Face it, clawing Clinton hasn’t worked. In the exits last night, 65 percent of the voters said they’re “excited” or “optimistic” about a Clinton presidency, and 60 percent said that she’s “honest and trustworthy.” A plurality of voters chose “the right experience” as the most important candidate criterion, and that cohort favored Clinton by a margin of 9-1.

Time to start ratcheting down the rhetoric. Time to stop deceiving your fans, like you did yesterday when you said that independents “lost their right to vote” in the New York primary. As you well know, they never had it to begin with. And I don’t recall you whining like this when you won the closed contests in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Maine.

Enough already. Time to take the high road, to draw on the party’s deep reservoir of good will. That is indeed the mood, as evidenced by this striking exit poll stat: A landslide 67 percent said that your contest with Clinton has “energized” Democrats. Only 29 percent said “divided.” (Contrast that with the Republican exits. Only 36 percent of GOP voters said their race has energized the party; a whopping 60 percent said the Trumpian hijinks have divided it.)

So build on that Democratic energy. Don’t blow it. This year, the stakes are too high.

——-

Copyright 2016 Dick Polman, distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

Dick Polman is the national political columnist at NewsWorks/WHYY in Philadelphia (newsworks.org/polman) and a “Writer in Residence” at the University of Philadelphia. Email him at dickpolman7@gmail.com.

  • Man, that’s a lot of anger towards are democratic process. The point of primaries is a contest of ideas- like any election. The culmination of the primaries is the convention. At the convention, popular ideas get to become part of the parties conversation, and then platform. The strange thing is, it seems few democrats actually disagree with Bernies policy positions. The argument is always that they are ‘unrealistic’ (but the F-35 isn’t?). The more support he gets, the more power his ideas hold- so, I will keep sending in my donations, because I believe in his vision for the country of an educated populace with access to healthcare and a political environment that doesn’t go to the highest bidders. I believe in the ‘us’ that is the US.

  • JSpencer

    Good grief! Did Bernie mistreat the writer when he was a kid or something? Maybe Polman doesn’t really understand what Bernie is doing and why it matters.

    “This year, the stakes are too high.”

    Indeed they are, and they go well beyond which democrat will be occupying the Oval Office. Bernie knows by now it won’t be him, but that doesn’t mean his work is finished.

  • In the end, Dems are in control of their process… it appears that Bernie has a tough road ahead… super delegates are not. If I were a super delegate I would ask myself one very important question… how do we win swing states? which can be broken down many different ways… but first is demographics. Who turns out for Bernie and Clinton, and which candidate can turn those folks out to win swing states.

    We know who will win Texas and California… it is all about swing states and super delegates exist to make sure that a candidate that can win will get the nomination.

  • dduck

    What LR, JS and SL said.
    Is it still $27 bucks each? Whether it is, or not, I think all those small contributions each deserve a vote to continue the moral campaign Bernie is leading. Sure the million buck contributors and the $300K Wall Street contributors to Hillary also dserve to be heard, but only a vote each. Keep going Bermie, maybe Hillary might have to honor her campaign promises. Nah. just hoping.

  • roseyrey

    These comments are comical in their surprise at the mildly stronger language than normal here. It’s like they’re so used to even Clinton supporters fawning over how much good Bernie has done for the left, so accustomed to seeing the almost-obligatory “I know Hillary isn’t perfect” comments, that a single article with a teeny bit of frustration at Bernie’s escalating vitriol and sour grapes is some sort of shock. Bernie has ratcheted up his rhetoric so much in the last couple of weeks, between calling Clinton unqualified to sending a letter to the DNC accusing her of illegal fundraising (only one Democratic candidate is under investigation by the FEC, folks, and it ain’t Hillary), nobody should be surprised that a lot of Hillary supporters are finally done with the kid gloves.

    • JSpencer

      “Comical in their surprise”? Hardly. Little surprises me in politics these days, including the willingness of Hillary fans to overlook their own champion’s flaws and liabilities.

