Everything you need to know about the 21 Republicans who turned their backs on TrumpCare Thursday.

On today’s vote on TrumpCare, less than 10% of House members pledged to the Republican party stood by one of the party’s promises to the people:

Three days? The bill text wasn’t even available for 24 hours.*

Who are the 21 (one “no vote cast” and 20 “no votes”)?

Three women, 18 men. Many from suburban metropolitan areas, but not all. Most from “around the edges” of the country. Many hold seats targeted by Democrats in 2018. Almost half are in their first or second term.

9 have served two terms or less

6 have served 5-14 terms

2 have served 15 or more terms

6 have served more than 20 years in some elected position

9 are more than 60 years old

And shades of nepotism:

In North Carolina, Walter Jones was appointed to complete his father’s term as Congressman when he died in office.

In Pennsylvania, Brian Fitzpatrick won the seat held by his brother, who had retired because of his support for term limits.

And then a few districts that look pretty gerrymandered.

Arizona

Elected: 2016, first term

Age: 58

District: AZ-05 is located southeast of Phoenix. It is predominantly urban and white (76.8% versus state average of 73.0%). The 2015 population was 789,400.

In 2001, Biggs was elected to the Arizona State House of Representatives; in 2010, he was elected to the Arizona State Senate. He was president of the State Senate from 2012 until he left office in 2016. In 2016, he defeated Christine Jones (former GoDaddy executive) by 27 votes, becoming the Republican candidate to replace retiring Rep. Matt Salmon (R). He defeated Democrat Talia Fuentes with 64% of the vote.

@repandybiggsa





Colorado

Elected: 2008, 5th term

Age: 62

District: CO-06 surrounds eastern Denver and appears gerrymandered. It is mostly white (74% versus state average of 81.3% white). The 2015 population was 796,156.

Coffman was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 1989. In 1994, he retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 20 years of combined service. In 1998, he was elected as state Treasurer; he resigned in 2005; in 2006 he returned to active duty in the Marines where he deployed to Iraq for combat service. He won election to Congress when Rep. Tom Tancredo (R) retired. He won re-election in 2016 with 51.3% of the vote.

@RepMikeCoffman





Florida

Elected: 1989, 15th term

Age: 64

District: FL-27, located in Miami-Dade County in the southeastern corner of the state, was created in 2012. It is predominantly white (87% white versus state average of 56.4% for non-Hispanic whites and 78.1% for all whites). The 2015 population was 739,165.

Ileana Ros y Adato was born in Havana, Cuba. She was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 1982. In 1989, she ran in a special election for Congress (18th District) after Rep. Claude Pepper (D) died in office. She became the first Cuban American elected to Congress and the first Republican woman elected from Florida. In 2011, Ros-Lehtinen was the first Republican to co-sponsor the Respect for Marriage Act, which was intended as a repeal the Defense of Marriage Act. Due to redistricting, she was elected to CD27 in 2012. He won re-election in 2016 with 54.9% of the vote.

@RosLehtinen





Kentucky

Elected: 2012, third term

Age: 46

District: KY-04 is located in northeastern Kentucky and snakes along the Ohio River (appears gerrymandered). It is predominantly white (95.8% versus state average of 86.3%). The 2000 population was 673,588.

In 1993 at MIT, he and his wife started a company that would become SensAble Technologies, Inc. After they sold the company, they moved back to Kentucky. He became Judge Executive of Lewis County in 2010. When Rep. Geoff Davis announced he would not seek re-election, Massie announced his intention to run. In 2017, Massie introduced a one-page bill that would abolish the United States Department of Education,[47] and cosponsored a bill that would abolish the Environmental Protection Agency. She won re-election in 2016 with 71.3% of the vote.

@RepThomasMassie





North Carolina

Elected: 1994, 11 terms

Age: 74

District: NC-03 covers the rural (47%) Atlantic seaboard and is gerrymandered. It is predominantly white (74% versus state average of xx%). The 2000 population was 749,823.

Jones was elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 1982. He was unsuccessful in a bid for his father’s seat in the 1st Congressional District in 1992 (as a Democrat) but served the last two months of his father’s term when he died in office. The following election cycle, he ran as a Republican in the 3rd district and became part of the Republican “freshman class” elected in conjunction with Speaker Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America. He won re-election in 2016 with 67.4% of the vote.

@repwalterjones





New Jersey

Elected: 1994, 11 terms

Age: 70

District: NJ-02 encompasses the southern quarter of the state and is 21% rural. It is predominantly white (75.4% versus state average of 68.6%). The 2010 population was 733,973.

In 1987, LoBiondo was elected to the New Jersey General Assembly. On his second attempt at Congress, LoBiondo was part of the Republican “freshman class” elected in conjunction with Speaker Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America. He won re-election in 2016 with 59.4% of the vote.

@RepLoBiondo





Elected: 1980, 17 terms

Age: 64

District: NJ-04 is in central portion New Jersey and is predominantly (93%) urban. It is predominantly white (85.3% versus state average of 68.6%). The 2000 population was 647,258.

Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Frank Thompson (D) in 1980 after Thompson was implicated in the FBI Abscam probe. He was re-elected in 2016 with 63% of the vote.

@repchrissmith





Elected: 2008, fifth term

Age: 64

District: NJ-07 is located in the north central portion of the state. It is predominantly white (79.0% versus state average of 68.6%). The 2009 population was 669,857.

Lance served in the New Jersey General Assembly for 11 years and the New Jersey Senate for seven years before being elected to Congress. He won re-election with 54.2% of the vote.

@RepLanceNJ7





New York

Elected: 2015, second term

Age: 60

District: NY-11 is in the southeastern portion of the state. It is predominantly white (73.3% versus state average of 65.7%). The 2015 population was 721,433.

Donovan joined the New York County District Attorney’s office in 1989. In 2003, when Democrat William L. Murphy announced he would not run for re-election as Richmond County district attorney, Donovan ran and won with 53% of the vote. In 2010, he lost his bid for New York State Attorney General to the Democratic nominee, Eric Schneiderman. Donovan assumed mantle of Congressman in a 2015 spring special election after Rep. Michael Grimm (R) pleaded guilty to felony tax evasion and resigned from office. Donovan was re-elected in 2016 with 61.6% of the vote.

@RepDanDonovan





Elected: 2014, second term

Age: 54

District: NY-24 lies alongside Lake Ontario; its largest city is Syracuse. It is predominantly white (85.7% versus state average of 65.7%). The 2010 population was 713,010.

Katko defeated incumbent Rep. Dan Maffei by 20 points in 2014. He was re-elected with 61% of the vote in 2016.

@RepJohnKatko





Ohio

Elected: 2002, eighth term in Congress

Age: 57

District: OH-10 is in southwestern Ohio.

It is more minority than the state average (77.41% white versus state average of 82.7%). The 2010 population was 721,777.

In 1993, Turner was elected mayor of Dayton, Ohio. He was elected to Congress in November 2002 to represent the 3rd district. Due to redistricting, he was elected to represent the 10th district in 2012. He won re-election with 64.4% of the vote.

@RepMikeTurner





Elected: 2012, third term

Age: 60

District: OH-14 is in the northeastern corner of the state. It is predominantly white (91.36% versus state average of 82.7%). The 2010 population was 720,576.

Joyce was appointed as the replacement nominee when Rep. Steve LaTourette announced in July 2012 that he would not seek re-election. He won re-election with 62.7% of the vote.

@RepDaveJoyce





Pennsylvania

Elected: 2014, second term

Age: 40

District: PA-06 is gerrymandered, drawn to surround the northern portions of Philadelphia.

It is predominantly white (87.9% versus state average of 81.9%). The 2000 population was 646,221.

Costello served on the local Board of Supervisors and the Chester County recorder of deeds before running for federal office. He assumed the seat vacated by Rep. Jim Gerlach upon his retirement. He won re-election with 57.3% of the vote.

@RepRyanCostello





Elected: 2010, fourth term

Age: 61

District: PA-07 is extremely gerrymandered, drawn to surround the city of Philadelphia. It is predominantly white (88.3% versus state average of 81.9%). The 2010 population was 692,866.

An attorney, Meehan’s introduction to politics was working with Republican David Marston’s campaign for mayor of Philadelphia. He was special counsel to U.S. Senator Arlen Specter and campaign manager for U.S. Senator Rick Santorum. In 1995, he was elected Delaware County District Attorney. President Bush appointed him as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in 2001. He was re-elected in 2016 with 60% of the vote.

@RepMeehan







Elected: 2016, first term

Age: 43

District: PA-08 is primarily suburban area north of Philadelphia. It is predominantly white (92.1% versus state average of 81.9%). The 2000 population was 646,403.

Fitzpatrick is a former Special Assistant United States Attorney and FBI supervisory special agent in California. He replaced his brother, Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, a supporter of term limits, who declined to run for re-election in 2016. He won with 54.5% of the vote.

@RepBrianFitz





Elected: 2014, second term

Age: 56

District: PA-15 stretches east of Harrisburg to the New Jersey border. It is predominantly white (89.5% versus state average of 81.9%). The 2000 population was 646,300.

Dent was a member of the Pennsylvania State Legislature for 14 years before being elected to Congress. He won in 2016 with 58% of the vote.

@RepCharlieDent





Texas

Elected: 2014, second term

Age: 39

District: TX-23 is in southwest Texas, stretching 800 miles from San Antonio to El Paso along the U.S.-Mexican border. It is predominantly Hispanic (69.7% versus state average of 25.1%). The 2015 population was 747,732.

Hurd worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for nine years before returning to Texas to work with the cybersecurity firm FusionX. He won in 2016 with only 48.3% of the vote. Democrat Pete Gallego captured 47% and Ruben Corvalan the remaining 4.7%.

@HurdOnTheHill





Virginia

Elected: 2014, second term

Age: 57

District: VA-10 is located in northwest Virginia, west of DC and south of Maryland. It is predominantly white (80.6% versus state average of 62.7% non-hispanic white). The 2014 population was 654,898.

After working as a lawyer, Comstock was a senior aide to Rep Frank Wolf (VA-10) from from 1991 to 1995. She worked on the George Bush campaign for president in 2000 and the Mitt Romney campaign in 2008. While in private practice, Comstock worked with the defense teams of both Scooter Libby and former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay (R-TX). She was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2009. She was re-elected in 2016 with 53% of the vote. Pundits expect Democrats to target her seat in 2018.

@RepComstock





Washington

Elected: 2010, fourth term

Age: 38

District: WA 03 is located in southwest Washington and is primarily rural and suburban. Lewis County is part of WA-03, the most conservative county in western Washington. However, portions of the district serve as a bedroom community to Portland. It is predominantly white (89.8% versus state average of 77.3%). The 2000 population was 654,898.

Herrera Beutler, of Hispanic descent, served in the Washington State House for three years before being elected to Congress. Democrats have targeted her seat for 2018; she was re-elected in 2016 with 61.8% of the vote.

@HerreraBeutler





Elected: 2014, second term

Age: 61

District: WA-04 is in eastern Washington in the Yakima/Tri-Cities area. It is mostly white (75.7% versus state average of 77.3%). The 2000 population was 654,901.

He served in the Washington House of Representatives from 2003 through 2009. Democratic Governor Chris Gregoire appointed Newhouse to head the state’s department of agriculture in 2009. In 2014, the incumbent, 10-term Republican Doc Hastings, did not run for re-election, and Newhouse won the seat. Newhouse was re-elected in 2016 with 57.64% of the vote.

@RepNewhouse





Elected: 2004, seventh term

Age: 66

District: WA 08 is located east of Seattle and is suburban and rural (83.4% urban, 16.6% rural). It is predominantly white (79.9% versus state average of 77.3%). The 2010 population was 672,463.

Reichert previously served as sheriff of King County, WA. He replaced retiring Republican representative Jennifer Dunn. Democrats have targeted his seat for 2018; he was re-elected in 2016 with 60.2% of the vote.

@davereichert

* This is not the first time that the GOP reneged on its three-day promise of transparency.

