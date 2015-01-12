Photos: Paris Unites for Victims of Terrorist Attacks; Said Largest Demonstration in French History

Officials have said that over three million people, including dozens of world leaders, marched in solidarity following last week’s terrorist attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine and at a Kosher deli that left 17 dead and a nation wounded. Wielding “Je Suis Charlie Hebdo” signs, activists and residents marched through the streets of Paris in a unified…