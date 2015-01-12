Photos: Paris Unites for Victims of Terrorist Attacks; Said Largest Demonstration in French History

Officials have said that over three million people, including dozens of world leaders, marched in solidarity following last week’s terrorist attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine and at a Kosher deli that left 17 dead and a nation wounded. Wielding “Je Suis Charlie Hebdo” signs, activists and residents marched through the streets of Paris in a unified…

Guest Voice
  • Slamfu

    Largest demonstration in French history that didn’t involve guillotines and a radical shift in how they select their rulers anyways 🙂

  • dduck12

    I greatly admire this French and international demonstration against the dark powers of evil. Quite a turnout of top people including from Israel and Palestine. I hope this sends a BIG message that this kind of barbarism is unacceptable and reviled by most of us, and future crimes like this are stupid.

  • The_Ohioan

    Note: You don’t see the million plus behind those dozens of leaders. One wonders how the French security would handle the safety of all those heads of states. They must have been wringing their hands.

    As it turns out, the picture is only of the dozens of leaders on a blocked off secured street. There are no demonstrators ahead of or behind them. Simple, n’est-ce pas?

    http://images.dailykos.com/images/123995/large/leaders_don't_lead.png?1421089801

  • Pingback: SIMAD UNIVERSITY()

  • Pingback: GVK BIO()

  • Pingback: pengumuman hasil un()

  • Pingback: Bdsm, dungeon, neko, furry()