2018 Oscars Predictions
Best Picture
The Shape of Water
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Best Actor
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Supporting Actress
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Best Original Screenplay
“Get Out,” Jordan Peele
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory
Animated Film
Coco
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Argentina)
Best Documentary
Last Men In Aleppo
Best Documentary Short
Heroin(e)
Animated Short
Lou
Live Action Short
My Nephew Emmett
Best Film Editing
Dunkirk
Visual Effects
War For The Planet Of The Apes
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Costume Design
Phantom Thread
Production Design
The Shape Of Water
Makeup & Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Sound Mixing
Dunkirk
Original Score
Phantom Thread
Original Song
“Mighty River” from Mudbound
