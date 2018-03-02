Pages Menu
Posted by on Mar 2, 2018

2018 Oscars Predictions

Courtesy of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Best Picture
The Shape of Water

Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”


Best Actor
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

Best Actress
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 

Best Supporting Actress
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

 

Best Original Screenplay
Get Out,” Jordan Peele

Best Adapted Screenplay
“Call Me by Your Name,” James Ivory 

Call Me By Your Name

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics


Animated Film
Coco

Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Argentina)

Best Documentary
Last Men In Aleppo

Best Documentary Short
Heroin(e)

Animated Short
Lou

Live Action Short
My Nephew Emmett


Best Film Editing
Dunkirk

Visual Effects
War For The Planet Of The Apes

Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049

Costume Design
Phantom Thread

Production Design
The Shape Of Water

Makeup & Hairstyling
Darkest Hour


Sound Editing
Baby Driver

Sound Mixing
Dunkirk

Original Score
Phantom Thread

Original Song
“Mighty River” from Mudbound

