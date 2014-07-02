Republish
I usually write about films but I thought I’d take a break from that with this piece and congratulate the United States of America on finally joining the global football family.

Here in England, we have been inundated with the news that football is finally catching on in America, thanks to the World Cup. For one thing, the majority of the people being interviewed about the World Cup were openly referring to the sport as football rather than soccer – which is definitely an improvement. Also, when Ann Coulter wrote her article berating the Un-Americaness of football, you could tell that something was afoot in the country.

All joking aside, anyone that follows football all year round has known for a while about the growing popularity of the sport in America. I now have a growing number of very good friends from the world’s super power that are just as passionate, and just as knowledgeable as me about the sport.

Why does it matter whether the USA like football or not, I hear you ask. Well, I think it matters quite a bit. It matter for the growth of the sport and it adds further excitement to events such as the World Cup. Whether I like it or not, America as a country matter quite a bit. Seeing this country that usually doesn’t give a damn about the sport play so well and do better than my own country in the competition makes me more passionate about the sport. I mean, why the hell didn’t we play with that much heart and pride, huh, England?

The test now is not seeing whether this translates to an increase in MLS attendance and viewing figures, the real test is seeing how many young kids take up the sport at the grass roots level. Furthermore, the real acid test is not whether people are watching the sport more, it is whether their view of football has changed and I tentatively think that it has. I don’t think Americans are belittling football anymore, I think it matters now. It obviously doesn’t matter more than American Football, Baseball or Basketball, but at least it is in the equation. That is a start.

  • ShannonLeee

    Soccer has been the most popular kids sport in America for decades. The problem is middle and highschool ages kids. At this point, most kids have to pick a seasonal sport… In my highschool it was/is a fall sport. That means that it competes with football. At the highschool level, you do not need to be 250 pounds to play football. Most kids go the football route, typically the best athletes because of the scholarship aspects.

    This dynamic needs to change for US Mens soccer to compete at a world cup level (top10 in the world).
    How, I have no idea.

  • Even back in the 80s I wouldn’t let my 2 sons play American football but they both played soccer. The Portland MLS team sells out every game – 20+ thousand. People wait in line in the rain for hours to get a ticket. Part of the problem here in the US is a lack of TV coverage because there is a lack of opportunities for commercial breaks.

  • ShannonLeee

    Well… Europe has no problem with commercial breaks. Granted, they do not need to make US tv money with tv timeouts, but the system works. I think what we will need to see is split screens during games, also something I have seen in europe. Effectively tv moves along without official breaks and commercials run like banners on the bottom.

    Dunno, an advertising solution will present itself once the demand increases.

