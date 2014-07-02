I usually write about films but I thought I’d take a break from that with this piece and congratulate the United States of America on finally joining the global football family.

Here in England, we have been inundated with the news that football is finally catching on in America, thanks to the World Cup. For one thing, the majority of the people being interviewed about the World Cup were openly referring to the sport as football rather than soccer – which is definitely an improvement. Also, when Ann Coulter wrote her article berating the Un-Americaness of football, you could tell that something was afoot in the country.

All joking aside, anyone that follows football all year round has known for a while about the growing popularity of the sport in America. I now have a growing number of very good friends from the world’s super power that are just as passionate, and just as knowledgeable as me about the sport.

Why does it matter whether the USA like football or not, I hear you ask. Well, I think it matters quite a bit. It matter for the growth of the sport and it adds further excitement to events such as the World Cup. Whether I like it or not, America as a country matter quite a bit. Seeing this country that usually doesn’t give a damn about the sport play so well and do better than my own country in the competition makes me more passionate about the sport. I mean, why the hell didn’t we play with that much heart and pride, huh, England?

The test now is not seeing whether this translates to an increase in MLS attendance and viewing figures, the real test is seeing how many young kids take up the sport at the grass roots level. Furthermore, the real acid test is not whether people are watching the sport more, it is whether their view of football has changed and I tentatively think that it has. I don’t think Americans are belittling football anymore, I think it matters now. It obviously doesn’t matter more than American Football, Baseball or Basketball, but at least it is in the equation. That is a start.

